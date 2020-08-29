Residents, lawmakers demand answers in death of Brockton soldier

Brockton residents and lawmakers are demanding an investigation into the disappearance and death of a city native from a military base earlier this month.

Elder Fernandes, 23, disappeared from Fort Hood, Texas at the beginning of August and his body was founder earlier in the week about 25 miles from the base. Brockton residents held a vigil last night to remember Fernandes.

And Massachusetts senators and representatives are calling for the Department of Defense Inspector General to complete an independent investigation into the circumstances that led up to his disappearance and death.

“As members of Congress representing Sgt. Fernandes and his family, we demand a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death, including allegations of abusive sexual contact, bullying, and retaliation,” lawmakers wrote in a statement. “We must do more than grieve the loss of Sgt. Fernandes — we must seek justice and answers for his family.”

