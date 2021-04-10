Residents line up at Worcester vaccine center offering shots without appointment

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - People lined up at 2 in the morning Saturday for a chance at getting a coronavirus vaccine at a walk-in clinic in Worcester, part of the state’s vaccine outreach plan.

The clinic at the YMCA on Main Street was part of an equity vaccine program running in 20 communities across the state that are focusing on those who are disproportionally affected by COVID-10, like residents of color, residents who don’t speak English and people without access to public transportation.

“A lot of people are distrusting of healthcare, distrusting of government, and so being in a place where they feel comfortable and people can speak their language, people feel comfortable with that and they come get the vaccine,” said Dr. Matilde Castieo, Worcester’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services

While no appointment was required, anyone wanting to get one of the 805 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Worcester clinic had to be a resident or work in the city. The vaccines ran out before everyone in line could get a shot, which disappointed residents who had been waiting for their dose.

“They already ran out before 2:00. They said they were going to be giving it out all day, and I really want to get my vaccine, I’m a frontline worker,” said Pia Gaines.

“They ran out but they’re going to put us on a waiting list for probably sometime next week they’re going to text us, let us know and we’ll be all set,” said Andrew Lester, who brought his neighbor to get the vaccine.

