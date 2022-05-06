On Friday a couple of whales were spotted off the coast of Hampton, New Hampshire.

Tom Denio, who was among the first to see the whales, told 7NEWS, “All of a sudden I see a water spout and then a flute, and there was two whales floating around. Not sure what kind they were, but they’ve been here all day now.”

Everyone who saw the whales agreed – it was a spectacular sight.

