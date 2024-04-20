BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of one Beverly neighborhood say they want to thank a mystery man who saved a woman from a burning home on his way to work and then left the scene.

Flames tore through a house on Berkley Avenue just before 7 a.m. Friday. Neighbors say the man in a blue jacket seemed to appear out of nowhere.

The man pulled the woman from the home, sat her down on some steps across the street and ran to a nearby fire truck to get a medical kit.

The man, witnesses said, began treating the woman while firefighters put out the blaze.

And as soon as he came — he left. And now grateful neighborhood residents are hoping to thank him for his heroic actions.

The woman was transported to the hospital and she and her husband were treated for burns at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

