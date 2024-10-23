NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police allowed residents back into their homes after a police standoff in a Nashua, N.H. neighborhood Wednesday, officials said.

At 12:37 p.m., the Nashua Police Department posted an announcement on X noting a heavy police presence on Bellcrest Road. Officers arrived at the River Pines mobile home park wearing tactical gear Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots coming from a mobile home late Wednesday morning. The department later posted that the incident was “contained within a single residence.”

Police announced at 4:30 p.m. that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted and that there was no longer a threat to the public.

Officers remained on scene, walking in and out of a home with broken windows.

“It’s unsettling, just thinking if it is somebody with a gun, I don’t think that it’s probably somebody that lives in this area, to be honest. We don’t have these things go on up this way,” said neighbor Beth Borrero.

Other locals echoed such feelings, calling the area a “quiet neighborhood.”

“I’ve been here for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened,” said Linda King.

No additional information was immediately available.

