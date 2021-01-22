The Jack Satter House in Revere made headlines back in March when the Revere Board of Health was notified by state public health officials of seven positive cases of COVID-19, and TV crews captured videos of residents in their apartments peering out of their windows.

The board of health then issued a directive requiring all residents there to quarantine in their individual apartments and issued additional guidance to all senior facilities in the City of Revere.

On Friday at 2:15 p.m., Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Hebrew SeniorLife President Lou Woolf will be on hand as 270 residents and staff at the Revere Beach Boulevard facility will receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an on-site clinic in collaboration with CVS Health.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.