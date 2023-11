NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of one neighborhood in Needham are being asked to flush their water faucets this morning after a water main break Sunday.

The water main break impacted homes in Frank Street, Lynn Road, and Williams Street.

The water main has since repaired and water service has been restored.

