Residents of Vermont town hope to buy closed general store

EAST CALAIS, Vt. (AP) — A group of Calais residents are planning to buy the closed general store on Vermont Route 14 in hopes of reopening it at some point in the future.

The Barre Times Argus reports the East Calais Community Trust announced it is exercising its option to purchase the building that had housed the store and hopes to close on the purchase in 45 days.

The trust has raised about $100,000 since January and members are hoping to raise about another $50,000 over the next 30 days.

The store closed in December.

Trust member Jan Ohlsson says people who live in the village have to go to Montpelier or Barre to shop for essential goods.

“(The store has) been sorely missed, especially during the COVID situation,” said Calais Select Board Chair Denise Wheeler. “It brings a sense of community to have a local general store.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)