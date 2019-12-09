Residents, officials clearing snow to prevent flooding in time for Weds. commute

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents and officials are concerned about street flooding and trying to clear snow away from catch basins to allow the next few days of rain to drain — just in time for more snow on Wednesday.

Places like Methuen were pounded with two feet of snow a week ago, and Police Chief Joseph Solomon said some basins and gutters are still covered by mounds of snow.

“Today and tomorrow the concern is flooding,” Solomon said. “We have certain areas in town that usually flood, but we expect if the rain continues it will be flooding in bigger areas.”

Officials are keeping their eyes peeled on the rain and a potential drop in temperature for Wednesday’s commute, turning that rain back into snow.

