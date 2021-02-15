Residents, officials prepare for heavy storm to ice over Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials and residents in Worcester are preparing for yet another winter blast, as a storm sweeping across the country is expected to ice over the city early tomorrow morning.

“The worst of the ice will come in between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., depending on how much ice we get will dictate the commute,” said DPW Commissioner Jay Fink.

Residents are still digging out from storms earlier in the month that blanketed the city with snow, and are now looking at ice weighing down tree branches and potentially causing power outages. A National Grid spokesman said the company would be monitoring the storm.

“We’re going to try to get ahead of the storm, monitor it as it goes and redeploy resources as needed to make sure to address any outages as quickly as possible,” spokesman Justin Drake said.

