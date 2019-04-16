Residents on alert after coyote spotted roaming through West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents are on alert in West Roxbury after numerous coyote sightings, including one last Sunday in broad daylight.

People who live in the area say this is something they’re getting used to seeing.

“The whole neighborhood knows. We’re aware of the coyote,” Dan Davos said. “We walk the dogs with multiple people and keep an eye on everything around us.”

An injured coyote was seen limping around another part of West Roxbury earlier this year.

