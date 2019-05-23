Residents on alert as police investigate report of attempted child abduction near Peabody elementary school

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers have increased their presence around an elementary school in Peabody after a 9-year-old boy reported that he was nearly kidnapped by a stranger on Tuesday.

The child told officers that he walking with his scooter in the area of Swampscott Avenue near the Welch School around 8:30 p.m. when a man approached him from behind, covered his mouth, and dragged him to the school parking lot, according to Peabody police.

The boy, who was uninjured, broke free and ran home, police added.

A K9 searched the area for the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man, standing about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and a red hat.

Police are continuing to look for this man after the search proved unsuccessful.

The incident left Rachele Enes, who lives in the area, rattled.

“It’s horrifying to think about anything happening so close to your neighborhood and your kids are out playing and your nieces and stuff,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Tevin Allen, who also lives nearby, says he plans to be more alert about what’s going on around him.

“I have little sisters in my house so it’s like that’s a little sketch,” he said. “Now I have to be looking out for some stuff like that. I’m going to be more cautious on like what I see on here and keep an eye out for that stuff.”

The school district sent parents an alert, notifying them of the report.

“This incident, if proven true, may jeopardize the Peabody school children and is being brought to your attention so that you can take precautions that you deem appropriate,” the letter read. “Any substantial developments in this case will be brought to your attention by the use of additional notices as well as through the use of local media outlets.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peabody Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)