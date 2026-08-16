BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bellingham police are turning to the public for help as they look to identify a suspect in a brazen break-in and assault early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on South Main St. around 12:30 a.m. spoke with a resident who said a man had just climbed through a window and assaulted one of the residents, according to Bellingham police.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, skinny, African-American male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

In a statement, Bellingham police urged residents to “ensure that exterior doors and windows are secured, particularly during overnight hours, and to promptly report any suspicious persons or activity to the Bellingham Police Department.”

The Bellingham Police Department is asking residents to check camera footage for any activity between the hours of 11 p.m. on August 14 and 1:30 a.m. on August 15.

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