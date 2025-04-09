MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Employees at a senior living center in Marshfield built a miniature “ice” rink for the residents to play hockey on.

Residents at The Village at Proprietors Green were able to play from their chairs or cheer on the players from the sidelines.

The video has 2 million views on TikTok and Instagram.

Organizers say the room was full of laughs throughout the game and that team spirit was felt all day long.

Some of the players did get a little too competitive, spending time in the penalty box for breaking rules like high sticking and getting out of their seats.

Many of the residents dressed up in their Bruins gear to watch or play — and they’ll get to do it again.

The facility says it will be hosting another chair hockey game Wednesday. Puck drops at 2 p.m.

