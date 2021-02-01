Residents prepare for possibility of coastal flooding, power outages due to strong winds

(WHDH) — A winter storm expected to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts is leaving residents along the coast concerned about high winds and the possibility of flooding.

Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty says the company is prepared for potential power outages that may accompany the strong wind gusts.

“We certainty understand that our initial responsibility of course is to keep the power on but when the power goes off, to get it restored as quickly and safely as we can,” he said.

Losing power could pose problems for anyone who has to learn or work from home.

Dipti Bhatt, who is working from home, says she plans to “charge up everything and not use it unless needed and just kind of save the power.”

A high wind warning has been issued from noon Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for Cape Cod and the Islands, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.

The eastern coast could see 40 to 50 mph gusts.

A coastal flood advisory goes into effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday for the coast and Cape Cod.

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under the same advisory from 1 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

