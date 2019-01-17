Residents prepping for Sunday’s snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the first potentially significant winter storm of the season approaches, people are starting to prepare for Sunday’s snow.

Normally, by this late in January, there would have already been a few snow storms, but it’s been quiet this winter.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Randolph, business has been equally slow the last few months, but they know things are about to pick up.

“Today was quiet. We think it’s going to be more tomorrow and Saturday. Sometimes you wonder if anyone owns a shovel. We sell 90 of our shovels the first storm of the year,” said James Rowell of Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

People are grabbing the snow season staples: rock salt, ice scrapers, and shovels.

“I need to make sure I have shovels and everything and we’re all set,” said Carrie Wright.

The big salt piles meant for the side roads and main streets will be put to use, too.

People who braced for a big winter plan on riding out the storm and enjoying the view from inside their homes.

“I’m pretty much free all day, so I’m gonna be staying inside and going out when I have to,” Wright said.

