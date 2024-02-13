Bridgewater residents were out getting last-minute items Monday night with just hours to go before a major snowstorm is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

Shoppers who spoke with 7NEWS said they’re getting items they’ll need and excited to have a day off from work and school due to the treacherous driving conditions the storm is expected to create.

“I’m working remotely, they closed my building. So I’m just checking in and enjoying a snow day,” one person said.

At a nearby Home Depot, other people were getting some final items for snow removal and ice melting.

“I have two boys at home, so they need to shovel a little bit I think,” one shopper said.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.