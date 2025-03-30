FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are recognizing the quick actions of residents who rushed to the rescue of a rowing team in distress on South Wuppa Pond in Fall River on Friday morning.

Fall River firefighters responded to the pond after learning that members of the Tabor Academy rowing team were practicing after a scheduled rowing meet was canceled due to high winds and rough conditions and multiple boats started going into the water.

When the crews arrived, they found that all 18 students a a coach were safely ashore. All were evaluated at the scene for cold exposure and minor injuries. Some were treated by Fall River EMS and transported to local hospitals.

In a statement, Fall River firefighters wrote, “We would like to recognize the quick actions of residents along the pond, whose efforts were instrumental in assisting the rowers before emergency personnel arrived. Their swift response helped prevent more serious injuries in this dangerous situation.”

