STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members in Stow came together for a vigil Tuesday night to rally against hate as police continue to investigate a case of antisemitic vandalism from over the weekend.

Stow Police have been reviewing evidence after receiving reports of a home and cars being damaged on North Shore Drive Saturday morning. Responding officers found that tires on two cars there had been slashed, while an antisemitic slur was carved into one of them.

Police Chief Michael Sallese also reported that burn marks were found on several parts of the home.

“Sadly we live in a time when such disgusting attacks are on the rise across the country. As a Select Board and as a town we unequivocally renounce intolerance in any form,” Select Board Chair Megan Birch-McMichael said in a statement. “Stow is a welcoming and affirming community, and every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred.”

On Tuesday, the First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, Unitarian Universalist organized a “Vigil Against Hate,” with some participants holding signs, including messages touching on unity such as “Stow Rejects Hate.”

“We’re saying ‘no’ to hatred, we’re saying no to intolerance,” Beth El Rabbi Josh Breindel said during the vigil. “And I feel that we can also say ‘yes,’ we’re saying ‘yes’ to gatherings like this, of light and of unity.”

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident or those who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area call the Stow Police Detectives at 978-897-4545.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)