Residents rally at State House over rent control bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came out to the State House to support reviving rent control Tuesday.

At a hearing for a bill that would lift the nearly 30-year-old ban on the practice, supporters said skyrocketing rents and high end development are forcing renters out, but landlord groups said rent control had failed in the past.

Massachusetts banned rent control after a ballot initiative in 1994.

