BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Tremont Street in Brighton late Monday night after a 30-foot retaining wall collapsed.

Residents of the building near Oak Square say the retaining wall was recently replaced and several parked cars were damaged when it came down. One woman said her vehicle was shifted 10 feet by mud that came rushing through the collapsed wall.

The area of the collapse was still blocked off with caution tape early Tuesday morning and officials have not said how long it will take to repair.

“There’s just a river of mud around the building,” said Wesley Ratliff, who heard the wall come down.

Carla Leite, who said the wall was replaced in May, is now wondering if the people who built it considered drainage and other issues. She’s also wondering if the collapse had anything to do with new homes being constructed a street over.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

