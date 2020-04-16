Residents rattled after car smashes into building in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed into a building in Malden on Thursday morning, leaving residents who live upstairs rattled.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Main and Cross streets just before 8 a.m. found a vehicle partially inside the multi-purpose building.

A woman who lives inside the building says she not only heard a loud bang, she also felt the crash.

“When I heard some crash, the building shake,” she recalled. “I walked very fast. I called the police.

The resident added that she was worried about the people in the car and the overall structure of the building.

“I was afraid the building would come down,” she said.

There were no reported injuries.

Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis says it appears to have been a couple juveniles inside the vehicle.

“By an eye witness account, they lost control of the vehicle while taking the corner,” he said.

The car has since been removed and a building inspector could be seen examining the damage it left behind.

