BOSTON (WHDH) - Times up for Timeout Market in Boston.

Customers reacted to the surprise announcement that it will be closing.

“I’d say it would be one of my top three favorite places to go,” one customer said.

The market opened in 2019 in Fenway’s 401 Park Building will close its doors a week from Friday.

The large, open market with fast casual dining was meant to highlight local restaurants and chefs. Market CEO Michael Marlay explained the decision in a statement, saying, “Following the pandemic, we have seen the Boston Market recover and grow, and we have focused on initiatives driving further growth; however, footfall until today remains inconsistent in the area due to ongoing hybrid working and in addition, operating costs have increased – all of which prevents consistent profitability.”

Some customers 7NEWS met were still unaware of the decision.

“It’s a great area and I’m surprised the foot traffic is as low as they say. I’ll be really sad to see it go and I hope something else can replace it that serves the community as well as this does,” another customer said.

In a part of the city known for sports fans and college students, they say Timeout Market was something different.

“I mean it’s just losing a really convenient space to grab some food or drink after classes I guess,” a customer said.

