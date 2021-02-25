Residents reporting outrageously long wait times as state launches new ‘digital waiting room’ for vaccine appointments

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are reporting outrageously long wait times on the state’s vaccine appointment scheduling website as they scramble to grab one of the 50,000 new slots that opened up Thursday morning.

One person attempting to book an appointment reported a wait time of 80,330 minutes — or nearly 58 days.

Another reported that their wait time was 6,243 minutes, which breaks down to more than four days.

The state had launched a “digital waiting room” to combat high traffic on their VaxFinder website, which had caused the site to crash one week ago.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he expected the state’s website to be “significantly better” after tech teams bolstered its ability to handle heavy traffic by adding the “digital waiting room” among other things.

Baker said they designed the waiting room to keep the site running and operating so residents can get through to secure an appointment with an uninterrupted experience.

All of the new appointments that went live were for mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, and in Springfield, Danvers, Dartmouth, and Natick.

Officials expect the 50,000 appointments to get booked quickly, but Baker urged residents to remain patient until the federal government ups Massachusetts weekly vaccine allotment, which is currently 130,000 first doses.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

