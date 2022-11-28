LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - State emergency management crews are assisting the Lowell police and fire departments with assisting residents who have been evacuated from their homes following a major water main break in the city.

Two emergency shelters have been opened for residents who’ve been evacuated. They’re located at the Lowell Senior Center on Broadway Street and the Mercier Center on Salem Street.

Local roadways, including Father Morissette Boulevard and Moody and Cabot streets, were completely flooded. Firefighters could be seen traveling by inflatable boat to rescue people and what appeared to be pets from houses.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

