Residents return to their East Boston homes after massive blaze in casket factory

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents from the Orient Heights neighborhood in East Boston are now cleared to return to their homes following a massive 9-alarm blaze that released unknown toxins in the air.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday night, all residents were allowed to return to their homes following a massive blaze at the New England Casket Company factory on Bennington Street that released toxic chemicals into the air.

A thick black cloud of toxic smoke descended over the city for hours until crews were able to extinguish the blaze around 10 p.m.

Due to the number of chemicals that were burned as flames tore through the building, and the shifting wind directions, fire officials were forced to go door to door Friday night and urge residents to evacuate to safety.

“The smell and all the smoke was in our house,” one woman said,

Most residents say they got out right away, moving to an elementary school upwind of the smoke.

Others waited for firefighters to come door to door to urge them to get out and away from the inferno.

“The fire chiefs said that there were shifting winds and we had to evacuate down to the school,” one man said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that the evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

City Councilwoman Lydia Edwards said she was thankful that people headed the authorities advice and sought shelter.

“There houses are not a threat, their personal safety is not a threat, but we just want to make sure that due to the smoke everyone is safe and that we can contain this,” Edwards said.

Only minor injuries involving exhaustion and smoke inhalation were reported.

Crews are still on scene working to quell hot spots.

The main concern now is the fragility of the structure and ensuring that the chemicals that remain stored inside are safely removed.

The factory is a total loss.

