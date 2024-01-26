SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Salisbury are coming together to make sure everyone has a chance to play sports in town by donating used equipment as the community deals with a shortage.

A new Facebook group is working to round up used sports equipment so that kids who can’t afford to buy new items and local sports teams can have the gear they need to head out onto the field.

Parents can post pictures of items they have in their homes and then other families can review the items to see if they’d be a good fit for their player.

Salisbury Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said the program is for all families.

“It doesn’t matter what your income level is to put it out there and say, ‘Hey, I have a pair of cleats, my kid wore them twice, who could use them?” she said.

“With multiple children, you could be running in the thousands to play a sport, we would never want a child to not be able to play in a sport or to try a new sport because they don’t have the equipment to add that,” she said.

Organizers say they’re working to plan an in-person event so kids can try on the donated items.

