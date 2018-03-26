FAIRFIELD, CT (WHDH) — A hawk attacked a Connecticut woman in her yard, prompting residents to be extra cautious.

Police in Fairfield said this is not the first reported hawk attack.

A girl was viciously attacked on her way to school with reports of scratches in the back of her head.

People who live in the area said these attacks are fairly common.

“Three years ago, I was out walking and I got attacked by one,” said resident Martina Nolan. “I ended up having to go to the walk-in and they gave me antibiotics, I had a big scratch on my head… The mailman’s been attacked quite a few times too.”

Police said two departments of wildlife are patrolling the area and plan to move the hawk from its current nest.

