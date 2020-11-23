Residents share what they miss doing as Mass. launches new campaign to slow surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to help people further understand the critical steps that must be taken to beat back the second wave of coronavirus that continues to surge across Massachusetts, health officials on Monday released a new PSA featuring Bay Staters who talk about the activities they most want to get back to doing after the pandemic.

“Going on a real date,” “traveling,” “giving big hugs,” “hanging out with my friends,” “school,” “live concerts,” “play dates,” “going to Fenway,” and “partying,” were some of the answers given by residents when asked what they most look forward to doing again.

The video is part of the state’s “Get Back Mass” COVID-19 awareness campaign. Digital and television ads will run through February in multiple languages.

The video also reminds the public of the important role that face masks and social distancing play in slowing the spread of the virus.

Face masks are required in all indoor and outdoor public places, even when six feet of distance from others can be maintained.

Officials also urged people to get a free virus test if they are experiencing symptoms or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are dozens upon dozens of testing sites across the state.

During a news conference at the State House, Gov. Charlie Baker again urged the public to avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, limit holiday celebrations to household members only, and adhere to the state’s 10-person gathering rule.

“The bottom line here is to do everything you can to keep it small,” Baker said. “Small can be intimate and just as special as larger gatherings. Larger gatherings are simply just not worth the risk to you or your loved ones.”

Baker warned that the single biggest driver of coronavirus in Massachusetts since Labor Day has been household spread.

“We are in the midst of a surge in cases and there is community transmission here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said. “We can’t afford to do Thanksgiving and the holidays in the way we’ve done it in years past.”

There have been more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 25 days, health data indicates.

The state is currently in the process of standing up a field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester to help with a rising hospitalization rate.

