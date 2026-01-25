BOSTON (WHDH) - A steady snowfall is falling in Boston and many city residents were out on the Common to enjoy the winter scene.

As of 4 p.m., about 4 inches of snow had already fallen in the city.

The Greater Boston area is expected to get up to 2 feet of snow before the snowstorm moves out on Monday.

