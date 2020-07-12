Residents still wary as Boston gyms, theaters, museums prepare to open Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - While gyms, movie theaters and museums will be able to re-open in Boston Monday, some residents said they plan to stay away for the time being.

Boston enters phase three of the state’s re-opening plan a week after most other communities. Businesses will have capacity limitations and workers and customers will have to wear masks.

Residents said they had mixed feelings about working out in the re-opening.

“I’m jumping on a treadmill, I know someone else had to press the button to start that treadmill … I’m not really comfortable with that at this point,” one man said.

“I think I’m going to wait it out a little bit, I’m more comfortable outside,” a woman said.

Libraries will remain closed and city buildings will be closed to public and private meetings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)