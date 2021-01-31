Residents stock up in anticipation of storm slamming Mass.

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Central Massachusetts used Sunday to prepare for a storm that’s expected to drop a foot or more of snow on their homes Monday and Tuesday.

In Leominster people packed the hardware stores buying salt, shovels, and basic supplies.

“I got my snowblower, I got a gas tank full, got enough in the tank, so I’m ready for it,” said Bob Girouard.

Theresa Jerszyk said she works 45 minutes away and planned to spend the night in a hotel rather than commute back. Gary Jerszyk was resigned to the storm.

“It is what it is. You can’t stop it so you gotta accept it,” he said.

But some people were ready for the snow.

“I personally am a little excited about it in a positive way, because we’ve had such a dry winter,” said Linda Langevin.

