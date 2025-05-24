NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful nor’easter soaked parts of New England overnight and left one neighborhood in Norton flooded.

Resident Sandra Amato said she can’t even get to the end of the streets because of flood waters. She has lived on Barrows Court for 30 years and has learned to live with the flooded road when heavy rain hits.

“Living where I live, I seem to get the brunt of it,” Amato said, adding she woke up Friday morning to water rushing through her neighborhood and property.

“It flows into my front yard, it flows into my driveway and also into my backyard, so it makes it very difficult to get in and out of my driveway,” she said.

The town offers a shuttle service to get impacted residents where they need to go but Amato says it’s not enough.

“It’s very frustrating because I’m trapped,” she said, adding that she and her neighbors want a permanent fix.

