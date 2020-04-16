Residents told to stay inside, lock their doors as state police search for possibly armed suspect near Canton golf course

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents who live near a Canton golf course are being told to remain inside with their doors locked as authorities search for a potentially armed suspect who fled from a motor vehicle on Thursday.
Massachusetts State Police, Boston police, Canton police and other agencies are conducting a search near the Ponkapoag Golf Course for the suspect, whose name has not been released.
Another suspect from the same incident is already in custody, according to state police.
No additional information has been released.
This is a breaking story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)