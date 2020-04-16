Residents told to stay inside, lock their doors as state police search for possibly armed suspect near Canton golf course

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents who live near a Canton golf course are being told to remain inside with their doors locked as authorities search for a potentially armed suspect who fled from a motor vehicle on Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police, Boston police, Canton police and other agencies are conducting a search near the Ponkapoag Golf Course for the suspect, whose name has not been released.

Another suspect from the same incident is already in custody, according to state police.

No additional information has been released.

MSP patrols, K9, Air Wing, along with @bostonpolice & other agencies are conducting a search in Canton near Ponkapoag golf course for potentially armed suspect who fled motor vehicle following pursuit. Another suspect from the same incident is already in custody. Updates to folo. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 16, 2020

Canton Police, Boston Police and @MassStatePolice are currently searching for a suspect in the area of 116 Turnpike Street. There are K9s working the area, if you live in the vicinity please remain inside and lock your doors while we conduct the search. Updates to follow. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) April 16, 2020

