Fierce flames trapped residents on the roof of a home in Charlton Saturday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze that ripped through the building.

Charlton and Auburn fire crews responding to the fire on Main Street were able to get everyone out of the home safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

