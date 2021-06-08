BOSTON (WHDH) - As temperatures soared into the 90s for the fourth straight day, New Englanders searched for ways to beat the heat.

Students from the Curley School in Boston enjoyed going on a field trip to a splash deck because their school building doesn’t have air conditioning.

“This is a real nice opportunity for the students to have some time to cool off and be away from that hot classroom,” said teacher Mary Kate Sullivan.

And restaurants said their outdoor seating was still too hot for many customers.

“Everybody’s looking for air conditioning today,” said Heather McSweeney of the White Bull Tavern.

