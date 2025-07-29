BOSTON (WHDH) - Tara Campbell is one of dozens of people attempting to beat the heat at Carson Beach during another summer scorcher.

She lives in Newton and usually spends her beach days further north.

“Just enough shade and a little bit of a breeze,” Campbell said. “We were concerned about the drive and parking. So we said, ‘Hey, Castle Island is only 20 minutes away,’ and put the paddle board on the roof of the car and here we are. It was a good choice.”

Many others seem to agree. The beach was packed for a Tuesday. Boston hit a record high 99 degrees Tuesday afternoon, topping the previous record of 97 degrees in 1933.

“The sun in brutal, but the water is ice cold, it’s so nice,” said Kyja Robinson.

Robinson lives in Worcester but came out to spend the day with her toes in the water with her aunt, hopeful for more days like this ahead.

“I just retired, so I’m living my best life,” Robinson said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)