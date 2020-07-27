Residents try to cool off at beach as Boston sweats through heat emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians hit Carson Beach Monday as temperatures soared into the 90s during the third day of a heat emergency declared by city officials.

The heat emergency runs through Tuesday and officials said residents should take precautions against the sun and stay hydrated. Cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Because of the pandemic, cooling centers are running at reduced capacity. People are asked to pack light and bring their own water bottles.

The centers will screen people at the door and enforce wearing masks.

Both North End and Charlestown outdoor pools, the Mirabella Pool and Clougherty Pool, will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Capacity is limited and swimmers must register 24 hours in advance.

Cooling center locations are listed below:

BCYF Blackstone

50 W. Brookline St. Boston 02118

BCYF Charlestown

255 Medford St. Charlestown 02129

BCYF Condon

200 D St. So. Boston 02127

BCYF Curtis Hall

20 South St. Jamaica Plain 02130

BCYF Gallivan

61 Woodruff Way Mattapan 02126

BCYF Golden Age

382 Main St. Charlestown 02129

BCYF Grove Hall

51 Geneva Ave. Dorchester 02121

BCYF Hennigan

200 Heath St. Jamaica Plain 02130

BCYF Holland

85 Olney St. Dorchester 02121

BCYF Marshall

35 Westville St., Dorchester

BCYF Menino

125 Brookway Rd. Roslindale 02131

BCYF Mildred Ave.

5 Mildred Ave. Mattapan 02126

BCYF Nazzaro

30 North Bennet St. Boston 02113

BCYF Paris Street

112 Paris Street E. Boston 02128

BCYF Pino

86 Boardman St. E. Boston 02128

BCYF Roche

1716 Centre St. W. Roxbury 02132

BCYF Shelburne

2730 Washington St. Roxbury 02119

BCYF Tobin

1481 Tremont St. Boston 02120

BCYF Tynan

650 East Fourth St. So. Boston 02127

BCYF Vine St.

339 Dudley St. Roxbury 02118

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)