Residents unnerved after 5 shot in Boston over 24 hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials and residents are upset after five people were shot and two killed in a 24-hour period in Boston.

Three men were shot Friday night in Roxbury, with a man in his 40s being killed, police said. And a day earlier, two men were shot in Charlestown and a 24-year-old Lynn man was killed.

Roxbury residents said the timing of the shooting, about 7:45 p.m., was troubling.

“That’s scary to know it was during evening hours and not late, late at night,” said Lindsay Gibellino.

“This is a community, there are children. This is right around dinner time when this happened,” said District Attorney Rachel Rollins, who called the shooting “brazen.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)