PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were distributed across a West Peabody neighborhood over the weekend.

The hate flyers, which said Jewish people were responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, were left on lawns in the neighborhood. One neighbor, who did not want to give his name, said he was disturbed by the hate literature.

“It’s not nice, it is not nice,” he said. “Whoever did it, what are they gonna get out of it? They want people to go bother Jewish people?”



