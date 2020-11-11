Residents urged to avoid Everett neighborhood due to active police investigation

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents are being urged to avoid a neighborhood in Everett due to ongoing police activity on Wednesday.

An active investigation is underway on Woodland Street, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a tweet around 12:45 p.m.

Motorists should take alternate routes and avoid the area until further notice, DeMaria added.

No additional details were immediately available.

