Residents urged to avoid Reading neighborhood due to police investigation

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging residents to avoid a neighborhood in Reading due to an active investigation on Friday morning.

Investigators have gathered in the area of Prescott and Pratt streets, according to the Reading Police Department.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple emergency vehicles in the area.

Prescott Street has been closed from Woburn Street to Sunnyside Avenue, while Pratt Street is closed at Echo Avenue, police added.

No additional details were immediately available.

