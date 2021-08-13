ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents are being urged to avoid a neighborhood in Rockland on Friday afternoon due to a “major incident” that’s unfolding, officials said.

There is a heavy police presence on Market Street near the Hanover line.

“Please avoid that area at all costs,” Rockland police said in a tweet.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a number of state and local police officers with rifles drawn gathered around a white Mercedes sedan that was stopped in the road.

SKY7 HD

Troopers armed with a shield could be seen approaching the vehicle in an attempt to coax the driver out.

The driver ultimately got out of the car with his hands in the air and surrendered.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the man was wanted for.

No additional details have been released.

Rockland Police report a major incident on market Street near the Hanover line please avoid that area at all costs please use liberty Street or Summer Street is alternate route — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) August 13, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)