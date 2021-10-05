TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents are being urged to avoid a neighborhood in Taunton on Tuesday as police deal with a person who has barricaded themselves inside of a home.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at home on Grant Street around 2:20 p.m. encountered a suspect who barricaded himself inside the residence, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Police say the suspect is inside with an “unsecured” firearm.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council is said to be working toward a peaceful resolution.

Grant Street will remained closed until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)