NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning Newton residents to remain vigilant and check their door and window locks after three elderly people were found killed on Sunday in an apparent triple homicide.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a person known to the victims who was reporting three people believed to be the elderly residents of a home on Broadway Street around 10 a.m. found them inside suffering from apparent stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael.

A preliminary investigation suggests there were signs of forced entry into the home.

Investigators from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Newton Police have been actively investigating and following leads throughout the day including investigating another attempted break-in at Brookside Avenue, about a half-mile from the death investigation that was reported to police this morning.

At this time it is not known if the two incidents are connected.

In the statement, officials said, “We are again asking people to remain vigilant, check door and window locks and report any suspicious activity to Newton Police at 617-796-2123. In an emergency call 911.”

Middlesex County DA asking residents to be vigilant and check to see if you have video that may help police solve this triple murder #7News pic.twitter.com/oeSNeIV9R9 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 26, 2023

Authorities are also asking residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check any video from their home and notify police of anything unusual.

Newton police will have additional patrols working throughout the evening and into Monday.

The victims have not been positively identified at this time and the names are not being released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

