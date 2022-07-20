BOSTON (WHDH) - People are trying to beat this summer with many taking their children to local splash pads and pools, but not all the pools in the city are open this summer and that’s leaving people in some communities frustrated.

“There is a pool, we’re disappointed that it’s closed,” said Charlestown resident Demetri Papastephanou. “Not exactly sure why it closed down, but not happy about it, let’s put it that way.”

Five pools are closed due to staffing shortages and/or facility issues, according to Boston Centers for Youth and Familes. An additional four are closed this summer due to construction.

Eleni Stavrou, another resident trying to beat the heat this summer, told 7NEWS she feels “pretty disappointed” about the pool closures. “Definitely, something that the community relies on in the summertime,” she said.

Some families have turned to splash pads to help the kids cool off, but say it’s not the same.

“It’s extremely hot out. It’s only going to get worse, unfortunately,” said Papastephanou.

“I’m kind of hurt because most of the kids like the pool instead of the sprinklers,” said Desiree Pierre, who lives near a closed pool. “I want to get in the pool myself. They should open more pools.”

In the meantime, other families have turned to the beach to try and cool off in the water and enjoy the ocean breeze.

“Obviously in the middle of the day it’s going to be hot, but that water is fabulous,” said beachgoer Alma Dell Smith.

For those planning to use a city pool to stay cool, people are encouraged to call ahead to make sure it’s open.

Some locations like the Mirabella in the North End also require people to register ahead of time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)