Residents voice concerns as gun shop sets to open near Dedham playground

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Dedham community members are voicing their concerns over a gun shop that is expected to open soon next to a popular playground.

In the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, some residents said they are outraged that J and J Arms gun store is set to open on Bussy Street.

“I get it. Some people feel like they need them to protect themselves but with everything that is happening, the last thing we need is more gun stores in the world,” said Sharon Kathryn, who opposes the shop.

The town said the area is zoned for business and it does not have any detailed rules governing gun stores.

Stores that sell firearms and ammunition have opened in the past.

“We have heard from folks already that they are very concerned about the safety and well-being of their neighborhoods, allowing guns in what we call our smaller business district.” Dedham’s planning director Jeremy Rosenberger said.

Given the community response, town officials say they are looking into potential restrictions moving forward.

The lawyer for the proposed shop sent a statement regarding the incident reading:

“It is unfortunate that people are upset over citizens exercising their God-given rights protected under the United States Constitution but we look forward to being a good neighbor, a safe business and a productive member of the Town of Dedham.”

The company said they have followed all necessary state and federal requirements.

It is expected to open in September.

