BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers and commuters who were making their way through Downtown Crossing are voicing safety concerns after a teen was stabbed at the MBTA station over the weekend — the latest in a series of incidents near or in train stations.

“It’s shocking because Boston is relatively safe,” said Mark Spellen, who takes the T regularly. “I feel safe in any neighborhood in Boston — so it’s just sad someone got stabbed.”

Richard Dahill said crime in the area has him “more apprehensive.”

“We’re not as comfortable as we used to be,” he said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at the Franklin Street entrance around 11:40 p.m. Saturday found an 18-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his body, according to transit police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the suspect may be a young male approximately 16 to 19 years of age.

The stabbing is the latest in a series high-profile crimes near MBTA stations in the city. Some people in the area suggested an increased police presence.

A community meeting will be held in Quincy on Monday night to address safety concerns following an incident in which a woman was allegedly kidnapped from the Wollaston MBTA station and raped.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox