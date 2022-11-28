BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers and commuters who were making their way through Downtown Crossing are voicing safety concerns after a teen was stabbed at the MBTA station over the weekend — the latest in a series of incidents near or in train stations.

“It’s shocking because Boston is relatively safe,” said Mark Spellen, who takes the T regularly. “I feel safe in any neighborhood in Boston — so it’s just sad someone got stabbed.”

Richard Dahill said crime in the area has him “more apprehensive.”

“We’re not as comfortable as we used to be,” he said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at the Franklin Street entrance around 11:40 p.m. Saturday found an 18-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his body, according to transit police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the suspect may be a young male approximately 16 to 19 years of age.

The stabbing is the latest in a series high-profile crimes near MBTA stations in the city. Some people in the area suggested an increased police presence.

A community meeting will be held in Quincy on Monday night to address safety concerns following an incident in which a woman was allegedly kidnapped from the Wollaston MBTA station and raped.

