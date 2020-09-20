Residents vow to rally behind Hopkinton business after fire

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a Hopkinton building destroyed by a fire Sunday said they would come together to help those affected.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at 9 a.m. found flames in a historic building on Main Street that houses a chiropractor on the first floor and has an apartment above. The two people living in the building got out safely, but the building saw heavy damage.

“It’s kind of sad to see this,” said neighbor Mary Orechia. “It was a very beautiful building so we’re hoping things can come back together for it.”

“My wife goes to the chiropractor here … it’s sad to see anything in downtown have something like this happen,” said neighbor Jeff Levenson. “The community will come together and rally behind the businesses here, that’s how we do it here.”

