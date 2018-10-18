Residents without gas in Merrimack Valley given new appliances as cool temps arrive

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A big chill arrived on Thursday, causing Merrimack Valley residents still without gas to worry about what is to come. Today some relief to that worry comes in the form of new appliances.

Columbia Gas is giving out millions of dollars worth of ranges, dryers, boilers and water heaters in hopes of helping the more than 10,000 homes still without gas in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

“We are racing right now against the weather,” Chief Recovery Officer Joe Albanese said. “It’s getting cold and that is not beyond any of us. This is serious.”

Officials at Columbia Gas say that restoration efforts are on track with 33 miles of main pipeline replaced as of Thursday.

On top of receiving a new oven and stove top this week, resident Jeremy Crespo is also the first in his neighborhood to have the gas turned back on.

Crespo says all he can say to others is be patient.

“The gas companies are working hard, everyone is working hard,” Crespo said. “It is definitely going to be back up and running so you just have to be patient.”

For those still without gas, officials say that the utility could be restored as early as November 19.

